Lawyer for former Effingham Co. baseball coach discusses lawsuit

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Intolerable working conditions, clearly and consistently, stated in the hostile work environment lawsuit served to the Effingham School District.

The lawsuit claiming that Coach Shane Ramsey, the school’s former baseball coach and teacher had received retaliation from the superintendent and principle so much so that he felt as if leaving was his only option.

“Coach Ramsey, this is where he wanted to retire, he loved the Effingham County community, he loved the connections he made, he loved the team, he loved the students, he loved those students as if they were his own kids. So him having to leave, it wasn’t what we wanted to do,” said Ervin.

The lawsuit states that this harassment only started after he came forth about an instance where a racial slur was written in the locker room. Ramsey reported it and held a meeting with those on his team about his disapproval. After that, he says things went downhill.

“He was treated as if he did something wrong, for merely reporting what took place,” said Ervin.

The lawsuit says administrators criticized Ramsey’s reaction and said they would handle the investigation.

According to the court documents, the administrators retaliated against Ramsey when a parent became aware of the incident less than a month later, harassing him and accusing him of misappropriation of school funds.

The allegation was that the Coach did not pay for the team’s uniforms with the intended funding.

“He called me that night and was distraught saying, ‘in all my life I have never been accused of misappropriating anything.’ And he had to explain the principle that hey, the kids paid for them.”

This is lawsuit number two for the district which includes racial incidences. The other lawsuit was filed in federal court by three students.

