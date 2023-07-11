Midway residents express concern at council meeting after removal of police chief

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chaos at Monday night’s Midway city council meeting.

Residents reacted after the council refused to comment on or acknowledge concerns about the removal of Police Chief Kelli Morningstar.

At Monday night’s meeting, residents told WTOC a council member’s nephew was arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct... and Chief Morningstar used a taser on him after he refused to cooperate with police.

They say she was either fired or forced to resign because of that incident.

People at Monday night’s meeting say they questioned the council members about what happened even leaving signs on the windshields of their cars but got no answers.

“This is a turnout that shows that the citizens of Midway are fed up with the way the city council is conducting business, the way they’re treating the police force, firing our officers, the way they conduct their business in violation of the Georgia Sunshine Act where everything is supposed to be out in the open, and everything’s underhanded and back-door with these people and people are sick of it,” said Jack Tripp, a resident of Midway.

WTOC has reached out to the city for comment on those allegations.

We have not heard back.

