Rezoning moratorium currently in place for part of Bryan Co. near Hyundai Mega Site

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A rezoning moratorium is currently in place for part of Bryan County near the Hyundai Mega site.

County leaders say this is to help assess industrial and residential needs.

The moratorium going into effect all because of the construction you can see right behind me, at the Hyundai Mega site.

The purpose to help the county answer some questions as it prepares for everything the mega site will bring.

“What resources are available? What, what resources can be installed in the near future to make sure that we have those resources available for any new building,” Matthew Kent said.

This moratorium went into effect on June 13 and will continue putting a pause on any rezoning in part of the county until December 31.

Kent says that six-month period is essential.

“Giving us time to assess the studies, assess the resources in the area and to make sure that we have enough resources and we’re planning properly for the future,” Kent said.

Those studies are set to help the county manage different utilities in the area.

“To tell us, you know, to give us an idea of how much water and sewer and transportation we’re going to need on the area.”

The moratorium affects any properties east of Stubbs Road and North of Highway 204 to the Bulloch and Effingham County lines... an area very close to the Hyundai mega site.

Those who already put in a zoning application before June 13, shouldn’t have any issues.

“If those applications are already in the system, we’re going to go ahead and work to process those in whatever way we need to,” Kent said.

Officials say those affected by this moratorium will be able to start submitting applications on the first of next year.

