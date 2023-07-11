Road in Metter being paved to help first responders

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Paving a dirt road on the outskirts of Metter could help first responders get to people faster in their time of need.

This stretch of Hiawatha Street is partly in the city of Metter, partly in Candler County, and all of it looks and feels like a dirt road roller coaster.

City and County leaders teamed up to get the T-splost funds to finally pave the road, even though the funding comes from different phases.

Hiawatha Street serves the city animal shelter, waste water treatment, and runs almost to the front door of the sheriff’s office and EMS headquarters.

“In our case, it works because it connects the city to our public safety services and connects our public safety services in to the city,” said county administrator Bryan Aasheim.

With grading and foundation work just beginning, he anticipates it being finished around the end of 2024

We’ll keep you updated on this project.

