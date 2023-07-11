Sky Cams
Sheriff’s office investigating drive-by shooting in Burton

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURTON, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office is still investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in a Burton neighborhood Sunday night.

Neighbors say they’ve never heard gunshots this intense in the area before.

“If that was all gunfire, and I don’t remember when the gunfire occurred exactly, I remember that big, loud boom because it startled me. It was 1:23 and I heard it two times earlier,” said Jerry Bridges.

Other neighbors said that gunfire sounded like machine guns, with loud, rapid shots ringing out.

According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle drove past a home on Possum Hill Road and began firing. The vehicle then circled around and fired at the house again but someone inside the home started shooting back.

The sheriff’s office says that two men later arrived at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, deputies arriving at the hospital because they believed the men to be connected to the drive by. One man was shot in the arm, and the other died from gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who knows anything about what happened Sunday night to call investigators

