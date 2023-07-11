Tybee Island leaders urge drivers not to drink and drive after 11 DUI arrest during holiday week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island leaders are pleading to anyone coming to the island not to drive while intoxicated.

This comes after several DUI arrests last week during the holiday week.

Out of the 27 arrests made last week in total, Tybee Island Police and Georgia State Patrol combined made 11 DUI arrests. That’s according to Tybee’s weekly crime report. One of those arrests happened on Saturday when an officer spotted someone driving the wrong way here on Tybrisa Street.

There were eight DUI arrests the week before last between Tybee PD, GSP and Chatham County police.

There are still a few weeks left in peak season while folks are on summer vacation. Mayor Shirley Sessions says drinking or doing drugs and then getting behind the wheel is not worth putting lives at risk.

In fact, she says recently they have been keeping a closer eye on drinking and driving as residents are pushing city leaders to do all they can to keep the community safe.

“We don’t want you to get in your car and drive if you you’ve been drinking. It’s very, very critical. Our goal is not to give citations, it’s not to give tickets. It’s not to be punitive. It’s to be safe and to educate people,” Mayor Shirley Sessions said.

No injuries were reported from people driving under the influence last week. She says they have also noticed more people driving golf carts under the influence. She encourages residents to use rideshare services to get around if they’ve been drinking.

