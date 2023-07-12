Air Dominance Center holds open house, promotes upcoming competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Air Dominance Center held an open house Tuesday.

The center trains pilots from all branches of the U.S. military across the country.

The commander there says Tuesday’s event was to make locals aware of why they train here, as well as raise awareness for an upcoming competition in September.

“What this is going to be is a weapon’s competition where nine units from around the United States and ascend upon Savannah to train and compete against each other to determine who is the best in the Air Force in a bunch of different categories. So this is that Super Bowl if you’re a football fan, if you’re baseball fan, it’s the World Series, golf - it’s the Masters, Stanley Cup if you’re into hockey, if you’re a UFC fan - it’s the main event. And they are coming to Savannah, Georgia to be able to execute that because we have an awesome resource in our air space right in our backyard.”

That competition will be from September 11th through the 15th.

