Boil water advisory in place for Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A boil water advisory has been issued for Hinesville Wednesday.

The water System is issuing this advisory due to a water main break that resulted in the subdivisions of Cherokee Rose and Cherokee Station losing water pressure.

As a result, the City of Hinesville must issue a boil water advisory until the samples have been collected and analyzed.

This may be disrupting your water supply or causing water pressure in parts of the water system to drop to very low levels.

They say the advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution and there is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure.

To properly boil tap water for use, customers should:

Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container;

Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil;

Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use.

During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for the following:

• Drinking

• Brushing teeth

• Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

• Making ice

• Drinking water for pets Other activities such as clothes washing, dish washing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly.

The complete CDC guidance can be found at this website: https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-wateradvisories/boil-water-advisory.html

