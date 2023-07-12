Sky Cams
Bones found at construction site of new hotel, formerly the Mansion on Forsyth Park

Hotel Bardo construction
Hotel Bardo construction(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A discovery of bones at the worksite of one of Savannah’s newest luxury hotels that comes with a lot of history.

WTOC has learned of two finds at the new Hotel Bardo property since renovation work began on what was formerly the Mansion on Forsyth.

According to Savannah Police, officers were called to the site in December last year for a report of human remains found during digging.

A police report says an excavator bucket dropped a load of dirt and debris which is when crews observed the bone in the pile.

Pritpal Singh, with property owner Left Lane Development, says crews made another discovery of potential bones at the site at June 28th.

In a statement Signh says, “city officials have confirmed that our team followed the proper notification procedures and protocols.”

Following community concerns about potential disturbances to possible burial sites, Signh says the group hired an independent archaeologist to assess the property.

Left Lane Development said, “her detailed research concluded that there were no cemeteries or burial sites at the project’s location.”

The group recently announced their plans to transform The Mansion on Forsyth Park into a 140-room hotel called Hotel Bardo.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says discoveries like these can happen frequently during construction projects in Savannah.

“Once we’re able to identify the type of bones they are, there’s a process by which that occurs and so we follow the process.”

Last year, construction on the Broughton Streetscape project came to a temporary halt after crews discovered bones on that worksite which the Georgia Bureau of Investigations later determined were from an animal.

Now, the GBI is conducting another analysis aiming to figure out who or what these latest possible bones belong to as construction on this site enters its final phase.

A representative for the developer says that police sent the discoveries to the GBI for testing which they say is protocol.

They also say they haven’t received any information about the testing results.

