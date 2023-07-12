Sky Cams
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who is considered armed and dangerous

Tommy Ellis Brown
Tommy Ellis Brown
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

They are searching for Tommy Ellis Brown and deputies are currently in the Old Groveland Road area.

Brown is wanted on multiple felon warrants - including aggravated stalking, aggravated assault and more.

Deputies say Brown has made threats to harm his ex wife and her daughter and made statements to law enforcement that he will not go back to prison or jail.

Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has contact with Brown or anyone suspicious in the area please call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office immediately 912-764-8888.

