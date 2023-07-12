Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who is considered armed and dangerous

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

They are searching for Tommy Ellis Brown and deputies are currently in the Old Groveland Road area.

Brown is wanted on multiple felon warrants - including aggravated stalking, aggravated assault and more.

Deputies say Brown has made threats to harm his ex wife and her daughter and made statements to law enforcement that he will not go back to prison or jail.

Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has contact with Brown or anyone suspicious in the area please call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office immediately 912-764-8888.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.