Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham County Police Department hosts annual Books, Bikes and Badges Block Party

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County students go back to class three weeks from Thursday.

This Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Chatham County Police Department to host the annual Books, Bikes and Badges Block Party.

The back to school party will be at Chevis Oaks Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will include free hot dogs, drinks, music, and a lot for the kids to enjoy.

“We’re going to have games for the kids, back to school supplies. League of Braun comes in every year. We’ve got 50 bikes to give away. It just gives us another way to connect to the community, all ages and all backgrounds. It’s who we are. We are representatives of the community and support our community and it gives us the opportunity to do that.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
Person identified after driving military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters
1 person injured after shooting at the intersection of W. 38th St. and Bulloch St.
1 person injured after shooting at the intersection of W. 38th St. and Bulloch St.
Chazito’s Latin Cuisine
Chazito’s Latin Cuisine seeing more customers after feature on Guy Fieri’s show
Lawyer for former Effingham Co. baseball coach discusses lawsuit
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting on St. Helena Island

Latest News

Metro Savannah named fourth-most competitive rental market in the Southeast
Metro Savannah named fourth-most competitive rental market in the Southeast
Eat It & Like It with Jesse Blanco
Eat It & Like It with Jesse Blanco
Metro Savannah named fourth-most competitive rental market in the Southeast
Metro Savannah named fourth-most competitive rental market in the Southeast
Books, Bikes and Badges Block Party
Books, Bikes and Badges Block Party