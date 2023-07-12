Chatham County Police Department hosts annual Books, Bikes and Badges Block Party

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County students go back to class three weeks from Thursday.

This Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Chatham County Police Department to host the annual Books, Bikes and Badges Block Party.

The back to school party will be at Chevis Oaks Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will include free hot dogs, drinks, music, and a lot for the kids to enjoy.

“We’re going to have games for the kids, back to school supplies. League of Braun comes in every year. We’ve got 50 bikes to give away. It just gives us another way to connect to the community, all ages and all backgrounds. It’s who we are. We are representatives of the community and support our community and it gives us the opportunity to do that.”

