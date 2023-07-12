Darien councilman featured in Gullah Geechee exhibit at International African American Museum in Charleston

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Councilman Griffin Lotson says being featured in the exhibit is a huge honor, but it will also help preserve local history from Darien.

“This room right here is very important to the history of this building.”

Griffin Lotson walks around the main building on the Butler Island Plantation.

The building stands on the same plantation where Lotson’s ancestors were enslaved. He’s a Butler Island descendant, and his family spans seven generations of Gullah Geechee roots.

“I would say all my life, but more particularly the last 30 years, I’m more concentrated on my culture.”

Lotson serves on Darien City Council and he’s also the Vice Chair of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor – a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and sharing Gullah heritage and culture.

“For me, to bring this culture alive, not singlehandedly, but to play my part so that my children and grandchildren and greatgrandchildren who haven’t been born yet, they’re going to look back and say ‘wow, look at what my papa did. He gave a part of himself to keep our culture alive.”

Now – this culture is on display for the world to see at the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina. Lotson is featured in this photo, taken at Butler Island which now hangs in the Gullah Geechee portion of the museum.

“All of the things that we’ve been doing have been rewarded and been recognized. I didn’t even know I was doing that type of work to be recognized at the international level. But, it is what happened.”

Lotson made his first visit to the museum just last week and he says it gives him hope for the future.

“Most of us think about our legacy, at least I do. You want to do something larger than yourself. To see the recognition being brought to the Gullah Geechee culture, and now a light has been shined on the Butler Plantation.”

And this work is not done—the City of Darien is working with the Department of Natural Resources to help restore Butler Island to keep it as a historical site worth visiting for years to come.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.