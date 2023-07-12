Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Southern receives $424,000 grant to pursue cancer drug treatments

Georgia Southern University prepares for classes to begin
Georgia Southern University prepares for classes to begin(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A pair of Georgia Southern University professors and their research team are working to develop new options to help the estimated two million new cases of cancer that are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. this year.

Professor of organic chemistry Karelle Aiken , and Assistant professor of chemistry Jannet Kocerha, are using a $424,000 grant to pursue new cancer drug treatments.

This is the first time Georgia Southern has received a grant from the National Cancer Institute.

“The exciting research being done by Drs. Aiken and Kocerha is cutting-edge and aligns perfectly with Georgia Southern’s public impact mission to produce innovative ways to solve modern problems,” said Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Carl Reiber, Ph.D.

They say the goal is to overcome various barriers that impact the effectiveness of cancer therapeutics by exploiting a cancer cell’s dependency on unusually high levels of amino acids nutrients.

The research will also offer full-time positions to Georgia Southern students.

For three years, the grant will fund stipends to two undergraduate students and one graduate student to assist in the work.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
Person identified after driving military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters
1 person injured after shooting at the intersection of W. 38th St. and Bulloch St.
1 person injured after shooting at the intersection of W. 38th St. and Bulloch St.
Chazito’s Latin Cuisine
Chazito’s Latin Cuisine seeing more customers after feature on Guy Fieri’s show
Lawyer for former Effingham Co. baseball coach discusses lawsuit
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting on St. Helena Island

Latest News

Boil water advisory in place for Hinesville
Tommy Ellis Brown
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who is considered armed and dangerous
Resident tips important piece in solving hit-and-run crimes
Resident tips important piece in solving hit-and-run crimes