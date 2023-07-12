Hardeeville ‘Fill The Bus’ drive returns

HARDEEVILLE, S.C (WTOC) - Each year, school busses drive to Jasper county neighborhoods to gather supplies for Hardeeville’s ‘Fill The Bus’ drive.

Those who put together the drive say that today they saw the biggest amount of donations yet.

Two different school buses drove around 19 different Jasper County neighborhoods and were loaded with school supplies for both students and teachers Wednesday.

They then came here to the Hardeeville recreation Center, where they dropped off the supplies and they were sorted by volunteers. They will now be distributed to students and teachers around the area.

“The year before I really ran with this, there was a small effort. There was a carton put outside some of the buildings and people would put their donations in, and then we got the idea, let’s fill the bus,” Beth Williams said.

Beth Williams has been in charge of organizing the fill the bus drive since her husband was elected Mayor back in 2016. She says that this year’s drive was the biggest one yet, with the busses visiting 19 different neighborhoods.

Her husband, Mayor Harry Williams joined her to help sort supplies.

“If you could just see when we deliver every year, and we’ll be delivering tomorrow to the schools, the look of gratitude on the faces of those teachers, it really, wants you want to do it year after year, because it’s a tremendous amount of help to our families,” Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams said.

While most of the school supplies donated today were for the students, there were also donations set aside just for teachers, so they could save money on out-of-pocket costs for classrooms.

Former teachers who now call Hardeeville home also came to help out.

“I tell you what, just to know that the community is behind the teachers, and they’re donating, and those guys don’t have to pull out of their pockets when they don’t make a lot of money, that means a huge amount,” David Nix said.

The fill the bus drive is an annual event, so if you couldn’t make it out this year’s, there’s always the next.

