Hot today with a slim rain chance

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our morning starts out mostly dry and warm with temperatures in the mid 70s at daybreak with a light westerly breeze.

There are a few isolated showers around early this morning, mainly in McIntosh and Wayne County.

Temperatures warm to 90 degrees by noon with highs in the low to mid 90s. We’ll remain mostly dry, but an isolated show could form along the sea breeze during the afternoon. Our evening will be warm, with low 80s still around at sunset.

Thursday looks similar to Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s. The day remains mostly dry with a low chance for an afternoon sea breeze showers possible.

Friday starts out dry, but a slightly wetter weather pattern builds in through the weekend. This will also be a hot day, with heat advisories possible Highs will be in the mid 90s with a better chance of afternoon showers and storms. Outside of the storms,

No need to change weekend plans, but keep in mind we will have a fair shot at afternoon sea breeze showers and storms. The mornings look to be the driers.

Tropical forecast:

A non-tropical low north of Bermuda will not impact the United States.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

