“Logan’s List” database to help first responders assist people with special needs

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County is taking new steps to help people with special needs in emergency situations get the help they need.

In 2021, state legislators were inspired by a young girl, Logan Stuart, who is autistic. Her story inspired a database called Logan’s List which will notify EMS personnel when they are in route to a location that may have someone with special needs.

Arriving quickly and fully prepared could be the difference between life and death - and preparation is key.

“Oh, it’s gonna be usual for us and in the field.”

The Logan’s List database hopes to alert personnel so that they can respond more compassionately once dispatched... Identify any triggers that may be overwhelming to an individual and assist first responders in knowing who or what to look for.

Bryan County 911 Director Jodie Jernigan says this can ensure safety on both ends. She says often those with special needs react differently to loud sirens and flashing lights, something that this system will help responders know ahead of time.

“A lot of times special needs will become combative when they are scared and it hinders when they need to give first aid or get them out of a residence. If it’s a fire or as simple as an officer coming to take a report,” said Jernigan.

This law was first signed in 2021 and has slowly been implementing in counties around Georgia.

“We will get calls where there are individuals that have special needs and they are sometimes afraid of officers, sometimes they will hide in the home or even outside. They will get into cars, and this database is going to give the officer a chance to know ahead of time what they may be dealing with.”

Signing up is as simple as a phone call with a few questions. After the department has the information they will load it into the database and...

“It says that the person at the residence have a special need can you confirm that?”

The Bryan County Dispatch is working on creating an online application but they are asking for now. If you wish to sign up, call 912-756-2181.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.