Lowcountry camp aims to introduce children to the Gullah culture
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - Kids all around our area are participating in summer camps throughout these hot few months.

One camp in the Lowcountry has a mission that goes beyond keeping children entertained.

This camp at the Gullah Museum though, comes with some abnormally important lessons.

”The goal is to introduce young people to the Gullah culture.”

“The camp’s director says this generation brings hope to preserving that culture, teaching these kids about something many of them otherwise wouldn’t know about,” Linda Ferguson said.

”Probably about half of them had not even heard of the Gullah culture.”

Ferguson says the kids retain more than you’d think, as evidenced by 10-year-old Hannah Bright who’s enjoying having a good time

”I like how they eat the food and stuff because they have a big buffet for lunch everyday.”

At a hands on lesson in Gullah fishing earlier this week she tapped into the culture she was learning about recalling her reaction.

“Oh my gosh I actually caught something,” Camper Hannah Bright said.

That something was a crab and it helped the history sink in.

“Back then they didn’t have any supermarkets so they had to build their own cast net and throw it out.”

She calls taking notes in class annoying but learning about Gullah Geechee culture out here at camp fun.

It’s exactly what the museum directors were hoping for and now that hope turns to Hannah and the rest of these campers sharing their newfound knowledge with the rest of their generation.

