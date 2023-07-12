Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Maintenance worker dies after being electrocuted at shopping center

A maintenance worker in West Virginia has died after being electrocuted while working at a...
A maintenance worker in West Virginia has died after being electrocuted while working at a shopping center.(marje via Canva | File image)
By Eric Fossell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a worker died on Tuesday after being electrocuted at a shopping center.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, first responders found a 42-year-old maintenance worker unresponsive at an area business.

Authorities said the man was on lift equipment inside the shopping center when he was reportedly electrocuted.

The unidentified worker was transported to the Thomas Memorial Hospital but ultimately died, police said.

A second maintenance worker who was also on the lift was treated and released at the scene.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
Person identified after driving military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters
1 person injured after shooting at the intersection of W. 38th St. and Bulloch St.
1 person injured after shooting at the intersection of W. 38th St. and Bulloch St.
Chazito’s Latin Cuisine
Chazito’s Latin Cuisine seeing more customers after feature on Guy Fieri’s show
Lawyer for former Effingham Co. baseball coach discusses lawsuit
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting on St. Helena Island

Latest News

One of the country's oldest craft breweries is closing
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues
Taylor Taranto represents a danger to the community if he is released, the judge said.
Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama’s home will remain jailed until trial, judge rules
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday