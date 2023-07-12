Metro Savannah named fourth-most competitive rental market in the Southeast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is a very popular city.

But popularity comes with a cost and in Savannah that cost is the challenge of finding a place to live.

Metro Savannah has been named the fourth-most competitive rental market in the Southeast.

We know rent prices in the area have gone up but there is no shortage of people willing to pay those prices.

According to Rent Cafe apartment seekers face a lot of competition.

In Savannah, an average of 12 people will apply for the same unit that is three more than the national average of 9

Also, apartments are off the local market within 40 days, three days faster than in other metro areas in the Southeast

Demand is also up because 95% of apartments here are rented out.

All of that is happening despite rents continuing to climb locally.

According to Zillow’s Rent Manager, the median rent for any size apartment in Savannah is now $2,150 per month, up $200 from a year ago.

Apartments in Pooler actually have gotten even more expensive $2,200 per month, which is $350 more than July of 2022.

Both of those median prices are well above the national average.

