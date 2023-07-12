New SCCPSS superintendent shares her first 100 days plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new face at the Savannah Chatham County Board of Education meeting Wednesday.

Dr. Denise Watts had her first meeting as superintendent of the public school system.

Dr. Denise Watts shared her first 100 days plan with board members, staff and a small audience today. She broke down three priorities of hers -- building relationships, needs for underperforming schools, and literacy.

“You have a new superintendent and there’s an opportunity now to look at things through a new lenses.”

Board members happily welcomed Dr. Watts who says during her first 100 days she plans to promote literacy as the “North Star” for the district.

She plans to add a clear focus on Science of Reading techniques to the current literacy plan, according to her report. It also detailed how she wants to redesign central offices’ supports and resources and establish new ways to monitor literacy growth.

“We have a literacy plan in place. A lot of investment, time, sweat, equity went in to creating that plan, but I want to look to take that plan from good to great and make sure that it has the resources that actually support it,” Dr. Denise Watts said.

She also mentioned creating a committee of parents and community partners to help with the literacy plans.

Underperforming schools, also at the top of her list. She says wants to build a model to transform chronically underperforming schools that can be used time and time again.

System level decencies are also something she wants to work on.

“We’ll be looking to establish a menu of some supports and interventions but I’m not ready to come out the gate and say here’s the answer to the problem. We have to study those factors a little bit more.”

She also mentioned evaluating the current district staff, moving divisions if needed and ramping up hiring efforts.

WTOC is set to speak with Dr. Watts Thursday. We plan to get more details on how she wants to tackle these issues, even after her 100 days are up.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.