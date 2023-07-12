Rebuilding efforts continue in Hendrix Park over a year after tornado

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Over a year ago, Hendrix Park was hit hard by a tornado.

“There were down poles, down fences, tree stumps everywhere. It literally looked like several bombs had gone off in the park and just destroyed everything,” Bryan County Parks and Recreation Director David Smith said.

Now, it’s almost entirely up and running again. Some new football and baseball fields are ready for use, while others are close.

“Fields one through four, where we play youth baseball and softball, those are just a few weeks away from completion,” Smith said.

This park is something Smith said the community relies on.

“This park is huge for the community in this area of the county. It’s the main spot for folks around here, both youth and adult to recreate,” Smith said.

And eager to get back to.

“People are hungry for, to get out and participate and recreate, be active, and this is a super opportunity for them,” Smith said.

And grateful for.

“A lot of appreciation, people that everywhere from using the trails to being allowed to have their children in recreation here at this facility again as opposed to going to some outside agencies or schools,” Smith said.

And the project isn’t over yet - a new recreational center is on its way.

Smith said that the new recreational center is up for bid right now. He says contractors have told him they think the project will take about 18 months so he’s hopeful it will be done sometime in early 2025.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.