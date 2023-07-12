Ribbon cutting held for Hudson Hill Community Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Today is a great day for Hudson Hill because today we are having the ribbon cutting for our new community center, which is really a replacement center, now today has been long awaited,” said Alderwoman Bernetta Hill.

The City of Savannah cut the ribbon on Hudson Hill Community Center Wednesday morning.

The center, located in Rebecca Gray Park, will house classrooms, office and an assembly space.

This also includes a new playground and the first splash pad of eleven being created under the Recreation Re-Imagined initiative.

“Hudson hill community center used to have one of the largest summer programs, so we’ve been missing that this summer since the children weren’t able to come. But next year we will be back in full force.”

The new center is just under 5,000 square feet and was funded from the city’s general fund. The project cost over $2.5 million.

