Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Ribbon cutting held for Hudson Hill Community Center

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Today is a great day for Hudson Hill because today we are having the ribbon cutting for our new community center, which is really a replacement center, now today has been long awaited,” said Alderwoman Bernetta Hill.

The City of Savannah cut the ribbon on Hudson Hill Community Center Wednesday morning.

The center, located in Rebecca Gray Park, will house classrooms, office and an assembly space.

This also includes a new playground and the first splash pad of eleven being created under the Recreation Re-Imagined initiative.

“Hudson hill community center used to have one of the largest summer programs, so we’ve been missing that this summer since the children weren’t able to come. But next year we will be back in full force.”

The new center is just under 5,000 square feet and was funded from the city’s general fund. The project cost over $2.5 million.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
Person identified after driving military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters
1 person injured after shooting at the intersection of W. 38th St. and Bulloch St.
1 person injured after shooting at the intersection of W. 38th St. and Bulloch St.
Chazito’s Latin Cuisine
Chazito’s Latin Cuisine seeing more customers after feature on Guy Fieri’s show
Lawyer for former Effingham Co. baseball coach discusses lawsuit
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting on St. Helena Island

Latest News

THE News at 4:30
Hardeeville ‘Fill The Bus’ drive returns
Ribbon cutting held for Hudson Hill Community Center
Ribbon cutting held for Hudson Hill Community Center
THE News at 11
Air Dominance Center holds open house, promotes upcoming competition
Air Dominance Center
Air Dominance Center holds open house, promotes upcoming competition