Savannah-Chatham school board approves millage rate

SCCPSS
SCCPSS(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Property taxes will be going up as the Savannah-Chatham County School System adopts the millage rate.

In a 5-3 vote on Wednesday, the board adopted a 17.6 mills rate. This is the same rate as last year, but the board did not approve the rollback rate.

With property values increasing, that means a ten percent increase in property taxes – which is an increase of around $157 a year for a home valued at $250,000.

