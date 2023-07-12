Savannah-Chatham school district receives funding for weapon detectors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New safety measures will be added to schools across Savannah Chatham County.

The board of education police chief Terry Enoch explained what how they are preparing for the upcoming school year.

The Department of Education granted the district nearly $3 million to put towards safety enhancements.

Chief Enoch says that money will fund eight new advanced weapon detectors in different schools across Savannah Chatham County. He says he isn’t able to say which schools will receive the enhancement because of safety reasons.

“We’re going to be installing that equipment at some designated schools to enhance security screening. It helps us get more people into the school through that process quicker so they can get into those classrooms and start learning.”

He says all school do have metal detectors. The grant will also fund vape detectors in some schools.

