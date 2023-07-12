Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah-Chatham school district receives funding for weapon detectors

By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New safety measures will be added to schools across Savannah Chatham County.

The board of education police chief Terry Enoch explained what how they are preparing for the upcoming school year.

The Department of Education granted the district nearly $3 million to put towards safety enhancements.

Chief Enoch says that money will fund eight new advanced weapon detectors in different schools across Savannah Chatham County. He says he isn’t able to say which schools will receive the enhancement because of safety reasons.

“We’re going to be installing that equipment at some designated schools to enhance security screening. It helps us get more people into the school through that process quicker so they can get into those classrooms and start learning.”

He says all school do have metal detectors. The grant will also fund vape detectors in some schools.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
Person identified after driving military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters
1 person injured after shooting at the intersection of W. 38th St. and Bulloch St.
1 person injured after shooting at the intersection of W. 38th St. and Bulloch St.
Chazito’s Latin Cuisine
Chazito’s Latin Cuisine seeing more customers after feature on Guy Fieri’s show
Lawyer for former Effingham Co. baseball coach discusses lawsuit
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting on St. Helena Island

Latest News

Rebuilding efforts continue in Hendrix Park over a year after tornado
Rebuilding efforts continue in Hendrix Park over a year after tornado
SCCPSS superintendent Dr. Denise Watts shares her first 100 days plan
SCCPSS superintendent Dr. Denise Watts shares her first 100 days plan
Tommy Ellis Brown
Suspect in custody after manhunt in Evans, Bulloch counties
Alligator found walking around Savannah neighborhood
Darien councilman featured in Gullah Geechee exhibit at International African American Museum in Charleston