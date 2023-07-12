Sky Cams
Summer Science: DIY Lava Lamp

In this Summer Science experiment we walk you through how to create your own lava lamp
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In this Summer Science experiment, Kayla and Mackenzie from Effingham College and Career Academy walk us through how to make ‘Fireworks in a Glass.’

This experiment is a demonstration of density, which is the measurement of how tightly a material is packed together.

MATERIALS:

- Glass Jar

- Water

- Vegetable Oil

- Food Coloring

- Alka-Seltzer Tablet

STEP ONE:

- Fill the glass half-full of water.

STEP TWO:

- Add food coloring

STEP THREE:

- Fill the rest of the glass with oil and wait for it to settle

STEP FOUR:

- Break an Alka-Seltzer tablet and drop the pieces in one at a time

STEP FIVE

- Watch and enjoy!

SCIENCE BEHIND IT:

Adding the Alka-Seltzer results in the release of CO2.

The water then grabs onto these bubbles, becoming less dense and floating to the top.

Once the CO2 and water reaches the top the CO2 is released causing the water to become more dense and sink back to the bottom.

