Suspect in custody after manhunt in Evans, Bulloch counties

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been captured by law enforcement after a manhunt Wednesday in Evans and Bulloch counties.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were searching for Tommy Ellis Brown.

Brown was wanted on multiple felony warrants including aggravated assault, aggravated stalking and more.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brown made threats to harm his ex-wife and her daughter and made statements to law enforcement that he will not go back to prison or jail.

