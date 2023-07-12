A therapeutic transition through adversity with Physical Therapy and Sport Rehabilitation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Each of us gleaned a new perspective birthed from our experience living through the Covid-19 pandemic.

For one local woman, the adversity she faced was used to transform lives including her own.

The Covid-19 pandemic thwarted the career path trajectory for many individuals. The strain forced some to accept an uncertain future of unpredictability. For Lisa Bettio, she went from working at a thriving clinic to coming face-to-face with the reality of an impending career pivot, while in her late 50s.

“Shortly after the pandemic I found myself without a job. After working 23 years, just in physical therapy, not having a job, and knowing what my age is…it was very stressful trying to decide what to do.”

So instead of allowing the challenge to defeat her, Lisa resolved to take it upon herself and start her own business. During a time when our economic climate was fragile. All because she was determined to achieve self-reliance.

“I don’t want to work for anyone else. I’m in control of how I run my clinic, how I treat my patients, and now I’m happy.”

And that happiness is rooted in her passion for working with her patients and teaching them how to achieve their health and wellness goals.

“Working with people, encouraging them, seeing them change, and seeing how their personalities change when they start being able to do things they couldn’t do before or they’re in less pain than they were before that has really inspired me to continue doing what I do.”

And it’s not just physical therapy that motivates her, it’s educating her patients through a myriad of modalities.

“Being an outpatient orthopedic physical therapist, I treat everything from the foot to the head. Any joint pain, knee pain, etc., …I specialize in vertigo treatment, in-soles for feet, ocular motor treatment, headache, jaw pain…”

Just a few specialty areas that she’s called upon to initiate recovery, and each encounter beginning with open communication.

“I really focus on really listening to what the patient is saying. Trying to understand exactly what their needs are, then I try to explain to them why I want them to do certain things, so that we have a really good communication effort going on back and forth.”

And that communicative effort led her to saving one patient’s life.

“I treated a young boy. We had him in the clinic three times. The first time I thought, ‘there’s something really wrong...I’m not sure what it is but we’ll see…’ So, the third time he came in I thought, ‘that’s it!’ I called his doctor, got him on the phone and said listen, ‘he needs to be somewhere, I don’t know where, but he needs to be seen somewhere.’ His father, I happen to run into, and he goes ‘I have been trying to track you down because, you saved my son’s life.’ That meant so much to me…after a year or two that I hadn’t seen this kid and his dad remembered me and said that to me that was awesome!”

A reward for simply acting on discernment and expertise.

So, it’s no surprise that Lisa has received recognition by her community by being voted as Best Physical Therapist by Savannah Magazine.

“It’s very much an honor, it means a lot me.”

Its taught her that success comes through resilience to defy ageism and combat the pressures of being a new business owner with the support of colleagues, patients, and friends, who encouraged her with the fortitude to.

“Take the risk, do what you love to do because it will all work out! The harder you work, the more personal payoff you’re going to get.”

