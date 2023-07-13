Sky Cams
Animal rescue finds dog, bag full of dog remains in Savannah

(Yvonne DeVaiess)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah animal rescue has a new intake after a dog was found in Savannah guarding a bag that contained the remains of another dog.

Volunteers with Renegade Paws Rescue were called to a Lloyd Street home on Wednesday.  When they got there, they found a 7-year-old dog living underneath a hollowed-out portion of a home. They noticed that the dog kept a watchful eye over what appeared to be a bag full of trash across the street.

But when the volunteers loaded the dog into their truck and went to inspect the bag, they noticed it was full of dog remains including bones and fur.

They say the dog had a connection with the bag and that he possibly may have been dumped along with the bag of remains.

Renegade Paws isn’t quite sure what happened, they say there isn’t much that investigators can do because Ring doorbell video from a nearby house was not connected at the time. All they know is that the dog had a connection with the dog whose remains were found inside the bag and that he’s been pretty sad ever since.

“Even though my friend and I were walking by, I could see he was looking outside the truck at us and watching what we were doing. So, when I realized it was definitely remains of a dog, I felt that he had some kind of connection,” said Yvonne DeVaiess, with Renegade Paws.

The surviving dog was named Lloyd because he was found on Lloyd Street. Volunteers named the dog whose remains were found in the bag, Liberty, and performed a proper burial on Wednesday.

Rescuers say this isn’t the first time they’ve come across something like this. They say instead of dumping animal remains, you should instead call a local rescue or Chatham County Animal Services if you need help.

As for Lloyd, they say he’s not microchipped and has medical issues he needs to work out, but they hope to eventually put him into foster care and find him a forever home.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

