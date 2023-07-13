Beaufort County sweeps Dixie Boys, Junior Boys state tournaments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Dixie Junior and Dixie Boys baseball teams are both World Series bound. For the first time ever, will head to their respective Dixie World Series’ in the same summer.

Beaufort County’s 13U all-stars went 3-1 in the Junior Boys bracket. They defeated Oconee, 11-4, in the title game on Wednesday night. The 13U team will represent South Carolina at the Junior Boys Dixie World Series in Opelika, Alabama on July 21-26.

The 14U all-stars ran through the tournament in dominating fashion. The team went 6-0, and took down Latta, 12-1, in 6 innings for the title. The 14U team will represent South Carolina at the Boys World Series in South Hill Virginia on July 21-26.

