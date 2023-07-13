Bluffton Police searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department is looking for a suspect it considers armed and dangerous.

According to police, 34-year-old Anthony Robert Barnhill is wanted on multiple charges for an incident on July 11.

Barnhill is charged with assault and battery, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

He is described as a white male, 6-foot-2, and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Police say he is known to frequent the “Old Town” area of Bluffton. Barnhill is considered to be armed and dangerous.

You can call the Bluffton Police Department Tip Line at 843-706-4560.

