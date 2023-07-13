Sky Cams
Bluffton Police searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous

Anthony Robert Barnhill
Anthony Robert Barnhill(Bluffton Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department is looking for a suspect it considers armed and dangerous.

According to police, 34-year-old Anthony Robert Barnhill is wanted on multiple charges for an incident on July 11.

Barnhill is charged with assault and battery, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

He is described as a white male, 6-foot-2, and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Police say he is known to frequent the “Old Town” area of Bluffton. Barnhill is considered to be armed and dangerous.

You can call the Bluffton Police Department Tip Line at 843-706-4560.

