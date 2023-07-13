Can you help? Young pup found starving on hiking trail; reward offered to find owner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Animal rescuers in Colorado are asking for the public’s help after a dog was found in very poor health.
The Denver Animal Shelter reports a young pit bull mix was found emaciated near a stream on the Sanderson Gulch Trail on July 6.
A reward is being offered to help track down the owner of the dog, according to a crime alert poster shared by the animal shelter.
The trail is located about 20 minutes outside the downtown Denver area.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said the reward is up to $2,000 for information on the dog’s owner.
Anyone with further details is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
