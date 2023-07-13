Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Construction continues at new Bulloch County offices, commission space

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, people who need county services or want to attend a county meeting have more room to do it.

County leaders say they had retrofitted and redivided the existing space for as much as they could until they needed to expand - for themselves and for the public.

In the Fall, contractors tore out one side of the Commissioners Annex building on South Main and extended. Part of the $1.9 million project has expanded the commissioners’ meeting room by 50 percent to add more seating for the public.

“Growth started even before the Hyundai plant decided to come here. Not like it is now, but Bulloch County is really, really, really growing,” Bulloch County Commission Chair Roy Thompson said.

In addition, they’re centralizing one spot for people to file permits and other requests. The county moved into the former bank building back in the 90s. The next step will be reconfiguring the lobby.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Tommy Ellis Brown
Suspect in custody after manhunt in Evans, Bulloch counties
Alligator found walking around Savannah neighborhood
Bones found at construction site of new hotel, formerly the Mansion on Forsyth Park
Body camera video shows Chatham County police officers removing a woman from a Board of...
Was a woman wrongfully removed from a Chatham Co. Board of Elections meeting?

Latest News

Pediatrician discusses the importance of back to school checkups
Pediatrician discusses the importance of back to school checkups
Pediatrician discusses the importance of back to school checkups
Pediatrician discusses the importance of back to school checkups
Rebuilding efforts continue in Hendrix Park over a year after tornado
Rebuilding efforts continue in Hendrix Park over a year after tornado
Rebuilding efforts continue in Hendrix Park over a year after tornado
Rebuilding efforts continue in Hendrix Park over a year after tornado