Construction continues at new Bulloch County offices, commission space

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, people who need county services or want to attend a county meeting have more room to do it.

County leaders say they had retrofitted and redivided the existing space for as much as they could until they needed to expand - for themselves and for the public.

In the Fall, contractors tore out one side of the Commissioners Annex building on South Main and extended. Part of the $1.9 million project has expanded the commissioners’ meeting room by 50 percent to add more seating for the public.

“Growth started even before the Hyundai plant decided to come here. Not like it is now, but Bulloch County is really, really, really growing,” Bulloch County Commission Chair Roy Thompson said.

In addition, they’re centralizing one spot for people to file permits and other requests. The county moved into the former bank building back in the 90s. The next step will be reconfiguring the lobby.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.