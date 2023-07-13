Developer proposing new apartment complex on Bull St., business relocates after purchase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A locally owned business in Savannah is relocating after its building was bought by an out-of-state developer and what could be in its place…a huge apartment complex.

Washington D.C. developer MED now owns the building at 45th and Bull street. Property records online show, MED bought it last June for $2.4 million.

The two-acre lot just off Victory Drive contains a two-story apartment and the now vacant consignment shop.

The developer’s construction plan they submitted to the city includes building a 181-unit apartment complex.

“We were forced to have to move.”

Bull Street Estate Sales and Consignments owner says they relocated last month. Now, they’re at the corner of Waters and Eisenhower.

“Fortunately, we found a new location, it’s just a lot smaller than the old one,” said Lisa Arcos.

She says it will be an adjustment but is hopeful about new opportunities.

“I think it’ll be really busy here and we’ve had a lot of good, you know, feedback from people. A lot of people say it’s closer to them and so I’m hoping that we’ll keep our existing clientele and add new clientele.”

Arcos says they plan on opening their new location this weekend and for other Bull Street business…

“I think that we have to look at it from a positive kind of light because it’s bringing more people to this part of town.”

Late Air Wine Bar sits right next to the site. The owner says although the street might look different...

“I feel like it’s something that will change the overall aesthetic of the neighborhood,” said Colin Breland.

He says he feels it will bring volume and value to the street.

“There’s not really much being done right now to keep it clean and looking good over here so, I see it as a positive because it’s people investing on the street, rather than just watching it deteriorate.”

WTOC reached out to MED developers to see when we could expect construction to begin but haven’t received a response yet.

