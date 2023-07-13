Hot afternoon with a few spotty downpours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday looks similar to Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The day remains mostly dry with a low chance for an afternoon sea breeze showers possible. The best chance of rain during the afternoon will be west of I-95.

Friday starts out dry, but a slightly wetter weather pattern builds in through the weekend. This will also be a hot day, with heat advisories possible Highs will be in the mid 90s with a better chance of afternoon showers and storms lasting into the evening.

No need to change weekend plans, but keep in mind we will have a fair shot at afternoon sea breeze showers and storms. The mornings look to be the driers. Heat Advisories will be possible as, “feels like” temperatures climb near 110°.

Temperatures remain a few degrees above average next week with daily afternoon showers and storms possible.

Tropical forecast:

A non-tropical low north of Bermuda will not impact the United States. Saharan Dust moves into the main development region next week, keeping things mostly quiet across the Atlantic.

