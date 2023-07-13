Sky Cams
Hot afternoon with a few spotty downpours

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday looks similar to Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The day remains mostly dry with a low chance for an afternoon sea breeze showers possible. The best chance of rain during the afternoon will be west of I-95.

Friday starts out dry, but a slightly wetter weather pattern builds in through the weekend. This will also be a hot day, with heat advisories possible Highs will be in the mid 90s with a better chance of afternoon showers and storms lasting into the evening.

No need to change weekend plans, but keep in mind we will have a fair shot at afternoon sea breeze showers and storms. The mornings look to be the driers. Heat Advisories will be possible as, “feels like” temperatures climb near 110°.

Temperatures remain a few degrees above average next week with daily afternoon showers and storms possible.

Tropical forecast:

A non-tropical low north of Bermuda will not impact the United States. Saharan Dust moves into the main development region next week, keeping things mostly quiet across the Atlantic.

Andrew's Wednesday AM forecast 7.12