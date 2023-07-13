‘It can absolutely affect them:’ Child & Adolescent Services director explains how to help children after traumatic events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In the last week, WTOC has reported on two shootings that took place in broad daylight in neighborhoods where children live and play.

Being exposed to violence in their community can stay with children long after the police tape is taken down.

“Instead of asking what is wrong with you, you ask what has happened to you?”

It’s a shift in perspective that could make all the difference.

“If you have a child that is daily seeing violence whether that is fighting, gunshots, or even just poor social relationships with others, it can absolutely affect them in how they view the world and how they view themselves,” said Phylicia Anderson, the director of Child and Adolescent Services.

Parents and grandparents play a critical role in helping kids cope. We met a grandmother last week at a shooting on Fellwood Drive. She feels protective and a little scared.

“I got a grandbaby myself and I don’t let her play at the park for that reason.”

The data shows there’s reason to worry.

According to the Savannah Crime Report, there have been 633 violent crimes in the area this year. 206 of those since mid-May.

Anderson says it’s important to watch for changes in children’s behavior after they’ve been exposed to violence.

“Maybe they have seen or been a part of something traumatic and they don’t have the emotional language to express it so it comes out in their actions.”

For young children, that might mean temper tantrums. Teenagers are more likely to become depressed or detached from activities they once enjoyed.

Getting to the bottom of what happened and how they are feeling can make a big difference. Parents and guardians need to take care of themselves too.

“If you have things going on with yourself, you may be on edge and a child’s behavior could be triggering to you and now you are both in this power struggle.”

There are services like Gateway Community Service Board that are available to help children who may be experiencing emotional trauma.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.