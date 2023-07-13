Jamie’s Thursday WX Forecast 07-13-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spotty heavy downpours with some very gusty winds early this afternoon with some rumbles of thunder as Savannah was just about to pass a feels like temp of 100°. Storms should wind down near the beginning of the evening commute for I-95 and I-16 corridor. If traveling along Hwy 84 or Hwy 280 or Hwy 67, rain chances may linger closer to early supper time. Sunset tonight is 8:33pm and the International Space Station will be visible tonight at 9:44pm for six minutes low on the horizon: max height: 25° and 10° above W.

Friday Daybreak temps in the middle 70s with 80° at the beaches, afternoon scattered and numerous showers and storms. Heavy downpours and gusty winds approaching severe limits possible and highs 90-96 from beaches to Baxley. Feels like temperatures will be 100°-107°.

Saturday and Sunday the an inland trough and the sea breeze will keep our moisture content up which means feels like temperatures from 102-111° at times and a 50-60% chance of afternoon showers and storms some of which could be strong. to severe.

The active weather will continue early next week then we’ll get a break from the widespread storms, but we’ll keep the heat!

