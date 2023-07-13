Man who drove into building on Fort Stewart appears in court

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re learning more about what happened the day a man drove an Army vehicle into the headquarters building on Fort Stewart earlier this week.

The suspect in the case has had his first court appearance.

39-year-old Treamon Lacy faces two charges – Theft of Government Property and Damage to Government Property.

Investigators say Lacy caused thousands of dollars of damage at Fort Stewart after driving a Humvee into Building 1 just before 10 a.m. Monday. The complaint filed in the Southern District of Georgia also has close up photos of the damage.

Investigators say Treamon Lacy crashed an Army Humvee – an armored vehicle into the building.

Records show that Lacy is a retired Army Staff Sergeant and he has prior arrests for Driving Under the Influence and Disorderly Conduct.

Fort Stewart officials say Lacy’s veteran status allowed him access to the military installation.

Court documents show that estimated damages to the building are more than $1,000.

The initial complaint, completed by a Special Agent with the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division, also states that “based off the mode and precision with which the Humvee was driven, I believe that the subject intentionally drove the Humvee in Building 1′s front doors.”

Lacy was originally booked into the Liberty County Jail, but he’s now in custody of the U.S. Marshals. Lacy waived his right to request a bond.

