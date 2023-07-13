Sky Cams
New projects set to expand hospital in Tattnall County

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you go by the hospital in Tattnall County, you will soon see construction.

Optim Medical Center - Tattnall will start two projects to help better serve a range of patients.

They’re building a new wing for patient rooms and a new lobby and entrance as a way to phase out older parts of the original hospital building.

“We have done a lot of renovation. But at some point, we needed a bigger footprint, we needed a warehouse, and we needed a bigger lobby,” said David Flanders, the CEO of Optim Medical Center Tattnall.

They’ll shift the current wing of patient rooms into another use. Optim leaders say it’s part of their dual purpose as a orthopedic surgery center as well as a overall hospital.

“For the medical patients admitted through our ER, they deserve the same exact experience as our surgery patients,” said Hunter McCall, the facilities director for Optim Health Systems.

In 2008, Optim bought Tattnall Memorial Hospital after the county closed it. While it serves thousands of surgery and rehab patients a year, they also maintain an Emergency Room and other services.

“But at the same time, we’re a critical access hospital in South Georgia. It’s our main mission - to provide critical care to the people of this county.”

The two projects combined will add 13,000 square feet to the campus at a cost of roughly $6 million.

They hope to have both projects finished summer of next year.

