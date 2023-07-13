New Savannah-Chatham superintendent discusses her goals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new superintendent of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) discussed her first 100 days plan.

Building relationships, literacy and improving schools are all priorities for her as she steps into this role.

Dr. Denise Watts’ letter of interest sent to board members back in April details how she’s been able to turn multiple failing schools in Houston, Texas around. On Thursday, she talked about making changes that she hopes will turn schools around in the Savannah-Chatham district and her plans to connect with folks in our community.

RELATED STORY >>> New SCCPSS superintendent shares her first 100 days plan

“100% transparency,” Watts said.

Watts said it’s a driving force for her as she leads the school system and gets to know the people in it.

“Yesterday I put on my baseball cap and went walking in the community. I stopped people, I just said I work for the school system. What do you think about it? Every interaction is a data point for me,” Watts said.

In Watts’ letter of interest to the Board of Education, “influenced the reduction of D and F schools from 48 to just 11,” while she was working as Chief of Schools for the Houston Independent School District.

She says there are underperforming schools she wants to turn around.

“What I’ve learned in my previous experiences and what I want to apply here is the opportunity to slow down to speed up. Really unpack what the root cause is so that whatever the solution is, we’re getting to the impetus of the problem and not just turning around a school to turn it around again,” Watts said.

Fixing that also means tackling low literacy rates, which is a priority for Watts. According to the Georgia Department of Education’s College and Career Readiness Index, elementary students in 2022 had a 34 percent literacy rate.

She says she plans to make sure curriculums are aligned with science of reading components.

“There is a very specific way a body of evidence tells us how reading should be taught,” Watts said.

Despite the numbers, she says this is a district she’s happy to send her child to and hopes other parents will feel the same.

“This is not a broken school district. The data, the numbers may suggest something but I’m talking about the experience and there are lots of great opportunities and experiences for kids in this district,” Watts said.

Watts will be paid $300,000 a year, about the same as previous superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.