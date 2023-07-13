Sky Cams
Pediatrician discusses the importance of back to school checkups

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in our area are already getting ready to head back to school.

Students in Jasper and Tattnall Counties will be the first in our area to go back in less than 3 weeks on July 31st.

Local pediatricians are reminding parents - schedule your kid’s back-to-school check up while you still have time.

Dr. Ashley Cheek with Memorial Health tells WTOC getting that appointment is critical, not just because your child needs to get required vaccines, but because they might not be able to try out for school sports without a physical.

“It’s the most important thing especially if you’re child is playing sports to make sure you come to your pediatric office and get that sports physical. Your pediatrician knows everything about you, they can make sure the family history has been checked and it’s definitely safer than going to another office and getting it done because they know if something’s changed in your exam so I definitely recommend going to your pediatric home and getting it done.”

Local health departments are offering back-to-school clinics right now.

Many of them say just give them a call to get more details.

