Results of study conducted to improve nightlife in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The results of a study aimed at improving nightlife in the Hostess City are in.

The Sociable City Assessment created by the Responsible Hospitality Institute lays out 24 recommendations to help promote what the group calls safe growth in the social economy.

Savannah’s Office of Special Events coordinated the study.

“Savannah has reached the point where we have a very robust nighttime economy. That means we have to look at what services we’re providing after five and on weekends to support that economy,” said Susan Broker, the senior director with O.S.E.F.T.

The research focused on the city’s historic core and other social areas.

The research group says 100 people gave input for the project.

Included in the 24 recommendations are calls for the city to launch a Office of Nightlife, improve resident information systems, expand mobility to and from the downtown area and Enmarket arena, and take a multi-team approach to public safety at night.

“Coordinating our public safety officials to work with our community as opposed to only respond when something goes wrong. It’s a process that’s going to be built on a foundation of trust and communication,” said Broker.

City council voted to conduct the study last year in April amid a series of shootings in popular nightlife areas.

During a presentation meeting, neighbors were able to give feedback on the findings.

Some, including bar staff, gave comments about police staffing shortages...short term vacation rentals, and noise concerns.

“How am I supposed to change my entire business plan because somebody decided that they’re going to retire in downtown Savannah, and sit right on top of my bar?” asked Melissa Swanson with The Rail Pub.

Earlier this week, Mayor Van Johnson commenting on the report saying it’s ultimately city council’s decision on what recommendations to adopt.

“[City council] may choose to adopt some or all or none of those recommendations, but we want to make sure that we keep the public, as we promised, in the loop on that process,” said Mayor Johnson.

This report also said that the city has already made some changes that will improve nightlife including enhancements to Ellis Square and changes to the city’s alcohol ordinances.

If you missed Thursday’s presentation meeting, there will be one again in just under an hour starting around 6 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center.

To read the full report, click here.

