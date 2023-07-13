Sky Cams
SCCPSS adding badge scanner to buses as extra security effort

(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School System leaders are discussing ways to keep your children safe while getting to-and-from school.

The school district is still struggling to get a full staff of bus drivers but they have more than they had at the beginning of 2023. They do have some changes coming this year for kids when they get on the bus.

As of Thursday, July 13, SCCPSS needs 70 bus drivers to have a full team.

During the most recent board meeting, Chief Operations Officer Vanessa Miller-Kaigler says out of the 194 bus drivers from last year, 154 of them said they are returning. There are 213 bus routes across the district.

The school district is rolling out a new system that will not only make sure all routes are being used effectively, but also help with student safety. When kids first get on the bus, they will use their badge to check-in and that will keep track of how many kids are riding buses and help parents find kids that may be missing.

“As soon as we get those calls, we all go into a mode of where is little Johnny? This will help us in the process because we’ll know when little Johnny accesses the bus or if he didn’t get on the bus,” Miller-Kaigler said.

She said there’s no need to worry if kids forget their badge that day. They will still be able to ride.

She said they will be sharing all the bus routes with parents next week and it will be updated frequently.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.
Effingham Co. School District sued over the death of Mary Crocker
Animal rescue finds dog, bag full of dog remains in Savannah
Developer proposing new apartment complex on Bull St., business relocates after purchase
