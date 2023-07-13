Sky Cams
Woodville-Tompkins tabs Priddy as new head boys basketball coach

Priddy Hired at Woodville
Priddy Hired at Woodville(wtoc)
By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Travis Priddy will be the new head boys basketball coach at Woodville-Tompkins High School beginning with the 2023-24 season.

Priddy has previous coaching stops at Savannah Country Day, Savannah Christian, and most recently, Effingham County. Priddy was also once an assistant at Armstrong State.

Priddy takes over for Lenny Williams, who led the program for the previous six seasons, prior to stepping down in April.

