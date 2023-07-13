Woodville-Tompkins tabs Priddy as new head boys basketball coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Travis Priddy will be the new head boys basketball coach at Woodville-Tompkins High School beginning with the 2023-24 season.

Priddy has previous coaching stops at Savannah Country Day, Savannah Christian, and most recently, Effingham County. Priddy was also once an assistant at Armstrong State.

Priddy takes over for Lenny Williams, who led the program for the previous six seasons, prior to stepping down in April.

