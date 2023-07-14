$6,000 worth of equipment stolen from trailer at Bluffton Youth Theater

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Earlier this week, members of the Bluffton Youth Theater say they were saddened to find out that someone had stolen thousands of dollars of valuables straight from their parking lot.

A trailer contained an estimated $6,000 worth of costumes, props and other equipment. But, leaders of the theater say it might have been a blessing in disguise.

Right now, these children are rehearsing for their upcoming production of Matilda. The youth theater’s goal is to show that everyone can come together through the stage. Around 30% of the kids here have special needs.

“My idea is how there should be community, there should not be, oh there’s a special needs person, oh there’s one without. It should be just together, totally together, so differences are not seen.” “It should be, not just accept, not just tolerate, but befriend them,” said Cynthia Ford, the founder and director of the Bluffton Youth Theater.

Kids at the youth theater befriend each other by not only performing on the stage, but also through prop making, directing and running the technical side of things. Some of the kids were asked what their favorite part of the theater is, and they all gave a similar answer.

“Um, Probably, hanging out with the friends. The people here, I feel like I’m friends with friends with everyone and it’s really cool to have that relationship with so many people that share the same interest as me,” said Natalia Miller and Jalaa Crenshaw.

While the theater’s mission is to bring kids together in cast and crew, keeping the operation alive is costly, and there are many financial hurdles the nonprofit faces beyond the stolen trailer. Putting on a production can cost around $20,000.

The youth theater also had to bounce around locations until recently, where they found a large enough space to rent. They’re hoping the attention that the stolen trailer brings will also bring donations.

“Theaters are already costly, but to think about building an entire building where it would be handicap accessible, where they don’t feel like ‘oh I’m a second thought,’ they’re our first thought,” said Ford.

Planned renovations to the space include a sensory room for autistic children, a coffee shop ran by adults with special needs, and upgrades to the theater equipment. These can be costly, for example, the new chair risers cost $40,000.

No matter the cost, Ford supports the children.

“In the world, they’re treated differently, but on stage, they’re not treated differently, they just another character. And it’s really amazing, the transforming. But we don’t only teach them to be good on stage, we teach them to be the same off stage,” said Ford.

One of the best ways to support the youth theater is to check out their shows. Their production of Matilda starts its run in August.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.