Bible Reading marathon takes place across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People gathered across Georgia Friday morning for the Fifth Annual Statewide Bible Reading. The event is held every year on 7/14 at 7:14 a.m. The time and date pay homage to Second Chronicles 7:14, which in part calls on people to be humble.

As a part of the event, people gather at each county courthouse in Georgia to read different bible verses. Those who gathered at the Chatham County courthouse in Savannah read Acts 19-23.

Chatham County organizer Christi Maude said the event stretches well beyond Georgia. In all, the event touts its reach to 22 states and 32 countries. The Bible Reading Marathons began in Iowa in 2016.

