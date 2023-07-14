Sky Cams
Co-Op Business Center holds grand opening in Springfield

Co-Op Business Center
Co-Op Business Center(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - A new business space opened Thursday in Springfield.

The Co-Op Business Center held a grand opening Thursday.

The building hosts 13 businesses and the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce.

Business owners and members of the chamber are excited for the opportunities having so many facilities in one building will bring.

“This is really going to help the community because it brings businesses to Springfield that weren’t here before.”

“It’s been great. The businesses all support each other. I see people from other businesses here coming in and supporting us and we’re over there helping them as much as we can. It’s been a pretty good opportunity so far.”

If you want to check out the new space, it’s on North Laurel Street.

