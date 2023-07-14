Sky Cams
Creative Coast holds free camp to teach girls how to code

By Anna Black
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, the non-profit Creative Coast hosted a free coding camp for over 30 middle-school girls in the area.

In just a few days, these young girls learned how to code. Friday, they put that knowledge to the test.

Using software basics HTML and CSS, many campers built their very first website.

Program executive director says many kids lose interest in science and math during middle school.

She says she hopes this camp changes that.

“If we can show them that coding is fun and like a game, then hopefully they’ll stay in it and then that will give them more opportunities for their career and their growth in the future,” said Jennifer Bonnett, the executive director at Creative Coast.

Camp coordinators say they want campers to walk way feeling more comfortable and confident with computers, technology, and maybe one day...their careers.

