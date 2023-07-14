Discussion over upcoming vote on Savannah’s millage rate held at Alderwoman’s town hall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Alderwoman and candidate for mayor Kesha Gibson-Carter held a town hall Thursday night in Carver Village.

There was some debate over the council’s upcoming vote on the city’s millage rate. That rate decides how much people pay in property taxes.

One speaker called on the city to raise the millage rate but freeze property taxes in specific, historically-black neighborhoods.

City Manager Jay Melder explained that the city can’t do that, because it violates state law.

Gibson-Carter argued the city should consider lowering the millage rate so that property taxes go down.

Carter made her pitch to voters, too, saying the council’s majority isn’t helping low-income neighborhoods, and that it’s time for a change.

“Enough is enough! I am here tonight to give you an inside play on political baseball. I am here tonight to tell you, Carver Village, Brickyard, Cloverdale, Greater West Side and the City of Savannah... the game stops now,” said Alderwoman Gibson-Carter.

City Manager Melder has recommended that council votes to keep the millage rate the same.

That would mean slightly higher property taxes.

The council will hold a public hearing on the rate in two weeks on Thursday, July 27th.

