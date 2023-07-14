Evans Memorial Hospital reopens after renovations

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital held their grand re-opening Thursday.

Staff celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new renovated main entrance.

According to CEO Bill Lee, the project’s been underway for the last few months and that they could a huge help from the Strickland Foundation who gave them $200,000 to fund it.

Lee told WTOC what this day means not only for the hospital, but for the community.

“And really what it’s about is really redefining our image and our community, welcoming and hoping that people will see us for that asset as a rural hospital.”

Lee says that in the next few weeks, they’re planning to open a four-bed intensive care unit to care for the sicker patients in the community.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.