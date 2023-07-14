Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Evans Memorial Hospital reopens after renovations

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital held their grand re-opening Thursday.

Staff celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new renovated main entrance.

According to CEO Bill Lee, the project’s been underway for the last few months and that they could a huge help from the Strickland Foundation who gave them $200,000 to fund it.

Lee told WTOC what this day means not only for the hospital, but for the community.

“And really what it’s about is really redefining our image and our community, welcoming and hoping that people will see us for that asset as a rural hospital.”

Lee says that in the next few weeks, they’re planning to open a four-bed intensive care unit to care for the sicker patients in the community.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Tommy Ellis Brown
Suspect in custody after manhunt in Evans, Bulloch counties
Alligator found walking around Savannah neighborhood
Bones found at construction site of new hotel, formerly the Mansion on Forsyth Park
Body camera video shows Chatham County police officers removing a woman from a Board of...
Was a woman wrongfully removed from a Chatham Co. Board of Elections meeting?

Latest News

Co-Op Business Center
Co-Op Business Center holds grand opening in Springfield
Pediatrician discusses the importance of back to school checkups
Pediatrician discusses the importance of back to school checkups
Construction continues at new Bulloch County offices, commission space
Pediatrician discusses the importance of back to school checkups
Pediatrician discusses the importance of back to school checkups