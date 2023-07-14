First medical cannabis dispensary opens in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler’s first medical cannabis dispensary opened it’s doors to patients Friday. Owners say this facility has been five years in the making.

On it’s first day open, people are already coming to Trulieve to get a number of different kinds of medical cannabis that experts say can help with several conditions for the first time in Pooler.

They sell medical cannabis in oil, lotion and capsule form. Botanical Science also off of Pooler Parkway is another dispensary set to open this year. They will be the only two in our area so far.

So how do these dispensaries work? If your physician thinks medical cannabis is right for you, you’ll be given a medicinal cannabis card.

Trulieve Georgia President Lisa Pinkney says state law allows medical cannabis for 17 conditions including PTSD and cancer.

“And it provides relief in different ways. It either lessens the pain or it helps them with their appetite. We’re very excited about bringing the products to patients at this time,” said Pinkney.

A new form of treatment for many in our area.

