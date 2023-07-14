Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

First medical cannabis dispensary opens in Pooler

By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler’s first medical cannabis dispensary opened it’s doors to patients Friday. Owners say this facility has been five years in the making.

On it’s first day open, people are already coming to Trulieve to get a number of different kinds of medical cannabis that experts say can help with several conditions for the first time in Pooler.

They sell medical cannabis in oil, lotion and capsule form. Botanical Science also off of Pooler Parkway is another dispensary set to open this year. They will be the only two in our area so far.

So how do these dispensaries work? If your physician thinks medical cannabis is right for you, you’ll be given a medicinal cannabis card.

Trulieve Georgia President Lisa Pinkney says state law allows medical cannabis for 17 conditions including PTSD and cancer.

“And it provides relief in different ways. It either lessens the pain or it helps them with their appetite. We’re very excited about bringing the products to patients at this time,” said Pinkney.

A new form of treatment for many in our area.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator found walking around Savannah neighborhood
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Bones found at construction site of new hotel, formerly the Mansion on Forsyth Park
Anthony Robert Barnhill
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in custody in Bluffton
Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.
Crocker Case: Effingham Co. School District sued over death of teen girl

Latest News

THE News at 4:30
First medical cannabis dispensary opens in Pooler
Georgia Southern University adding new parking lot
Person found guilty after driving through Rincon parade in 2022
Police investigating shooting at West 48th, Burroughs streets